April 16, 1930 - October 17, 2019
Martha Mary Abendroth, 89, died peacefully during the first hour of Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1930 to Czech immigrants Mary and Joseph Lamplot in Thurston. Immensely proud of her Czech heritage, she raised her family among these customs and food. Many of her last words to the family were in Czech. Martha grew up and attended school in the country hills of Thurston. She learned English in school, but attended Jan Hus Presbyterian Church, where the language spoken in her early years was Czech. She attended Wayne State College and was an elementary teacher in one-room schools in the area.
Martha loved to dance and she met her husband, Orin Abendroth, at one of the Rural Youth dance events. They were married on June 17, 1956 at United Presbyterian Church in Bancroft. There, she and Orin settled and raised their children, until they moved to Lincoln in 2011. Martha will be long remembered for her beautiful smile and kind ways—she was beloved by all who came in contact with her.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband Orin in 2014, as well all her immediate family--sister Jarmila, brother Ervin, and parents. She is survived by her children, daughters Rosemary Abendroth (New York City) and Carla and husband Dave Maly (Lincoln); son Curtis Abendroth and wife Michele; and grandsons Colton and wife Kate Abendroth (all in Lincoln) and Peyton (Omaha, attending UNO) and extended family and friends.
The celebration of Martha's life will begin on Saturday, October 19 with visitation from 1-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love at 40th & A St. in Lincoln, NE 68510. On Sunday, October 20, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love, with refreshments following. On Monday, October 21, a Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Bancroft Cemetery in Bancroft, with lunch following at Popo's Restaurant in Pender, NE 68047. Memorials can be made in Martha Abendroth's memory to Sumner Place, 1750 So. 20th St., Lincoln, Ne 68502. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.