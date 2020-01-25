You have free articles remaining.
September 11, 1931 - January 21, 2020
Martha “Marty” L. Bradford, 88 of Lorton, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1931. Funeral services: Mon., Jan. 27 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul's UCC (Osage) in rural Cook. Visitation: Sun., Jan. 26 with family greeting friends from 2-5 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:30AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
3288 R Rd
Cook, NE 68329
