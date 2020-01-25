Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Martha “Marty” L. Bradford, 88 of Lorton, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1931. Funeral services: Mon., Jan. 27 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul's UCC (Osage) in rural Cook. Visitation: Sun., Jan. 26 with family greeting friends from 2-5 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com