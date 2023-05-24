Martha “Marti” Countryman-Dreiling (Kendle)

October 31, 1955 - May 11, 2023

Marti Dreiling, 67, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Born October 31, 1955, in Harrisburg, PA., the daughter of Harlan and Frances Kendle of Lincoln, NE. Marti graduated from North Platte High School in 1974 and earned her bachelor's and later master's degree in teaching from the University of Nebraska. Marti had three children from her previous marriage to James Countryman (Michael, Kevin and Amy). Marti retired from teaching at Eagle Elementary in 1999 after the death of her daughter Amy. Marti moved to Wichita, Kansas to be with the “love of her life” Brad. In 2005, they welcomed their daughter, Brianna, into the world, which Marti called her miracle baby. In 2008, she moved with Brad and Brianna to Fort Worth, TX.

Marti loved volunteering at Brianna's school; most recently, supporting the theater boosters. She also frequently volunteered at the food pantry at her church in Fort Worth. Marti enjoyed crocheting, playing computer and video games, cooking and spending time with her family. Marti was big on tradition. She loved traveling to Lincoln for Christmas, going to the Oklahoma Cabins for Thanksgiving and yearly vacations with Brad, Brianna, Mike, Dawn and all the grandchildren. Marti was also a diehard Husker fan and never missed a game.

Marti is survived by her husband, Brad Dreiling, daughter, Brianna Dreiling of Fort Worth, TX, Son Michael (Dawn) Countryman of Austin, TX (formerly Lincoln, NE) and daughter in-law Keri Countryman of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Grandsons: Nicholas Countryman, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Kingston and Christian Countryman of Austin, TX Granddaughters: Cali DePalma of Lincoln, NE and Isabella Countryman of Austin, TX and mother, Frances Kendle of Lincoln, NE.

Marti is preceded in death by her father, Harlan Kendle, son, Kevin Countryman, daughter, Amy Countryman and brother Timothy Kendle.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery Located at 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512 followed by a graveside service and lunch.

Condolences can be left at Martha Dreiling Obituary - Lincoln, NE (lincolnfh.com)

Please send memorials in care of the family or via the link provided: https://gofund.me/d7ab9320