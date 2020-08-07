× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 27, 1936 - August 5, 2020

Martha Joanna Votaw, age 83, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She and her family are extremely thankful for the love, compassion and care she received at The Cove House (Tabitha) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Martha was born on September 27, 1936, to William and Lois (Smith) Reeves in Wichita, Kansas. Martha graduated from The University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Martha met her husband William Paul Votaw (preceded in death, 2012) in San Francisco, California and they were married in 1961. They settled in Marin County California, before moving to Arnold, California in 1995. Martha was a successful businesswoman, working for Viacom Communications developing customer service systems, implementing cable stores and consulting internationally. Additionally, Martha was an avid volunteer within her community organizations that included Our Lady of the Sierra, The Loyal Order of the Moose, International Lions Club and the Blue Lake Springs Homeowners Association.