September 27, 1936 - August 5, 2020
Martha Joanna Votaw, age 83, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She and her family are extremely thankful for the love, compassion and care she received at The Cove House (Tabitha) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Martha was born on September 27, 1936, to William and Lois (Smith) Reeves in Wichita, Kansas. Martha graduated from The University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
Martha met her husband William Paul Votaw (preceded in death, 2012) in San Francisco, California and they were married in 1961. They settled in Marin County California, before moving to Arnold, California in 1995. Martha was a successful businesswoman, working for Viacom Communications developing customer service systems, implementing cable stores and consulting internationally. Additionally, Martha was an avid volunteer within her community organizations that included Our Lady of the Sierra, The Loyal Order of the Moose, International Lions Club and the Blue Lake Springs Homeowners Association.
Martha also loved to sail as a member of the San Francisco Yacht Club for over 50 years. Martha entertaining her friends and family, enjoyed travel, played a mean game of bridge and read cookbooks like novels and always made Christmas the most special time of the year. Martha was a positive, kind and joyful light to her caregivers and family, even under difficult circumstance.
Martha is survived by her two children Kelly (John) Votaw Pokojski of Lincoln, Nebraska and Jeffrey (Tamara) Paul Votaw of Patterson, California. Martha was blessed with three grandchildren William Pokojski, Kristen (Votaw) Babauta, and Walker Votaw and one great-grandson, Aiden Babauta. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Reeves Denner of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and many beloved nieces and nephews from the families of Hugh and Jeanne Reeves (William and Todd), Greg and Margie Haran (Lydia, Leila, Michael, Bethie, Danny, Mary Margaret, Bobby, Lenore, and Stevie) and Tom and Nancy Denner (John, David and Amy) families. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Hugh Reeves, nephew Greg Haran and niece Emily Denner.
A rosary will be held at Butherus, Maser and Love (40th and A) in Lincoln, Nebraska at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 before Martha travels home to Murphy's, California where her funeral service will be held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Murphy's, California. Memorials to Guide Dogs for the Blind. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
