Martha “Jean” Hansen Blumer
November 24, 1930 - December 21, 2020
Our mother, Martha “Jean” Hansen Blumer, age 90, joined her beloved husband, our father, John Fredrick Blumer on December 21st, 2020. Mom and Dad celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary September 27th. Dad passed away October 25th and Mom followed less than 2 months later.
Mom was born in Chattanooga Tennessee on November 24, 1930 to Rolfe and Laura Duncan Hansen. At a young age her family moved to Decatur, Georgia. She attended Winona Park Elementary School and Decatur Girls High School. After graduating from Agnes Scott College in 1952, she worked briefly for Travelers Aid. In 1953 she became a stewardess for Delta Airlines.
In April 1953, on a crowded flight, mom was short one meal for the passengers and, fortunately, asked Air Force Captain John Blumer if he would mind going without one. He agreed and asked if she would go out to dinner. Somewhat guardedly, she said yes. Although they lived in separate states, their relationship bloomed. They met in April and after only seeing each other for a total of 33 hours, John asked Jean if she would marry him. Mom was surprised by this and asked if he was sure. Dad said he didn't know and hung up. He called back a short time later and said that he was serious. So, mom accepted his proposal. And that's how they became Jean and John.
On September 27, 1953, mom and dad were married in Eatonton Georgia. They attributed the success of their relationship to the fact that they were strangers when they married. That set a tone of mutual respect and kindness for the duration of their marriage.
Always a team, mom and dad raised 3 children. Dad joined the Army Air Corps at age 19 and was a bomber pilot in World War II. He went on to pursue a career in the Air Force as a fighter pilot. Because of his military career in the United States Air Force, he, mom, and we kids moved many times. Mom and dad calculated it was about 30 times. Among some of their favorite places we lived were Colorado, Luxembourg, Alaska, Germany, Texas, Florida, and France.
Mom was not a joiner of clubs or institutions. She had an independent nature and was ferociously confident and competent. She enjoyed and succeeded beautifully in turning our numerous houses into homes. While dad was busy with his new assignment, mom would paint, sew, upholster, refinish, cook, clean, raise kids, and enjoy life. In the 1970s, mom became the building contractor for some homes in Colorado that she and dad built.
With her quick wit and original way of looking at the world, she was the one that you wanted to sit next to at the dinner party. Her granddaughter, Piper McDonald, at age 5 once said to her, “When is my mom going to leave so we can party?“ (That meant eating cookie dough). Mom had a mischievous sense of fun and enjoyed humor and originality.
She was proactive, dependable, confident, and caring. If you needed her, she showed up anytime and anyplace. We could always count on her. She listened to us and was always fair. Her advice was straightforward and perceptive.
Mom loved poetry, music, and was a stickler for grammar! To express herself she would frequently quote a poem or sing a song. Curious and informed, had she not let the life she did, she should have been an investigative reporter.
At age 86, accompanied by daughter, Laura, and grandson, John Wasinger, mom took her last flight on Delta. Because she was a bit feeble, she waited for all the other passengers to disembark. As the last passenger on the plane, mom had time to tell the flight attendants how she had once been a Delta stewardess. They all gathered and, with graciousness and kindness, listened to mom‘s love story of meeting her husband by chance on a flight in April 1952.
Our friend Leah said of mom, “Jean was such an amazing, strong, classy woman as well as witty and smart. She had to juggle and manage so much while John was in the military. She kept things going and always made the most of it! I admired her for her tenacity! She was a trailblazer and an example to her daughters to be self-sufficient and create your own paths.“
Mom and Dad were handsome couple who lived, laughed, loved, and set an exemplary example of true love.
Surviving Jean and John are their three children, Laura (Jerry) Wasinger, Anne (John McDonald) and Fred (Elisa) Blumer. Also surviving are their eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bert) Davis, John (Casey) Wasinger, Anne Wasinger (John Gordon), Erica Bohannon, Sam Blumer, Jake (Bethany) McDonald, Piper McDonald, and Christopher (Emma) Blumer. Additionally there are five great grandchildren, Lorelei and Jack Davis, Eli and Taylor Gordon, and Sam Wasinger. Their sixth and seventh great grandchildren will be born this spring, respectively, to Jake and Bethany McDonald and to John and Casey Wasinger. They are also survived by Mom's sister, Jenny Deluna, and Dad's brother, Paul Blumer.
Mom was predeceased by her husband, John, her parents, and her sister, Olive Hansen Brooks.
At a later date, we will celebrate with great joy the lives of Jean and John.