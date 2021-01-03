Martha “Jean” Hansen Blumer

In April 1953, on a crowded flight, mom was short one meal for the passengers and, fortunately, asked Air Force Captain John Blumer if he would mind going without one. He agreed and asked if she would go out to dinner. Somewhat guardedly, she said yes. Although they lived in separate states, their relationship bloomed. They met in April and after only seeing each other for a total of 33 hours, John asked Jean if she would marry him. Mom was surprised by this and asked if he was sure. Dad said he didn't know and hung up. He called back a short time later and said that he was serious. So, mom accepted his proposal. And that's how they became Jean and John.