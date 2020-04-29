× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 6, 1934 - April 26, 2020

Martha J. “Marty” Gillespie, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 26, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Marty was born March 6, 1934 in Lincoln, NE to the late Vernon and Helen (West) Morrison. She graduated from University High School, Carbondale, Illinois in 1952 and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1956 as well as her Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Marty married LeRoy J. “Judd” Gillespie on August 27, 1955 in Carbondale. She taught for many years at Iowa School for the Deaf retiring in 1990. Marty was a member of the Council Bluffs Country Club, PEO Chapter GQ, Service League, Bridge Club, Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, University of Nebraska Alumni Association and was an avid Husker fan.