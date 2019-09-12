April 18, 1951 - September 8, 2019
Marsha Gale Fulwider was born April 18, 1951, in Fort Myers, Florida. She is survived by her mother, Sara Folse, of Sarasota, Florida; husband, Randolf Carleton; son John Marshall; grandchildren Lillian Frances, Lucille Grace and Lucas Randolf.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of life service Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at 2 Pillars Church, 4000 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Fulwider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.