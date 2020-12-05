 Skip to main content
Marsha A. Towle
November 17, 1955 - December 2, 2020

Marsha A. Towle, age 65 years, of Garland, born November 17, 1955, passed away December 2, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, at Peace Lutheran Church, Waco, with Pastor Charles Ramsey officiating. Graveside service and interment: Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials to the Towle family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

