Marlin Ray Rakes

August 28, 1956 - April 28, 2023

Marlin Ray Rakes, 66 of Lincoln, passed away April 28, 2023. Marlin was born on August 28, 1956 in Nebraska City. His parents are Marion and Bethel Trew. Marlin owned and operated Guaranteed Carpet and Furniture Cleaning for over 30 years and had worked at Home Depot for the past 6 years. He loved spending time with family and he had a great sense of humor and was a very nurturing man who took care of everyone.

Marlin is survived by his wife Julie of Lincoln, son Michael and his wife Victoria of New Hampshire, son Ryan and daughter Megan both of Lincoln, grandson Brendan and parents Beth and Marion Trew and many sisters.

He is preceded in death by his son Adam and brother Terry Trew.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family. www.bmlfh.com