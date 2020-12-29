 Skip to main content
Marlin M. Keller
Marlin M. Keller

Marlin M. Keller

December 26, 2020

Marlin M. Keller, 85, of Ithaca, NE, entered into rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service, Wed. (12/30/2020) 10:30 a.m. at Ithaca United Methodist Church, 302 7th St., Ithaca, NE. Visitation, Tues. (12/29/2020) 5-8 p.m. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Hooper Cemetery, Hooper, NE. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

