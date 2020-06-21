Marlene “Sam” Jean Domgard
Marlene "Sam" Jean Domgard

Marlene “Sam” Jean Domgard

April 9, 1945 - June 14, 2020

Marlene “Sam” Jean Domgard, born on April 9, 1945, passed-away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 75. Marlene, widely known as “Sam” was a wonderful wife and mother. Married for 46 years, a housewife for most of those years, she had a passion for driving fast cars and traveled the world extensively with her husband. She spent her last year's spoiling her four grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sam is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie, and Della Brant; brothers, Jim Strodtman, Richard Strodtman; daughter, Sherry L. Domgard. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Domgard; children, Ann M. Ciccarelli, Michael C. Domgard II; grandchildren, Elana S. Ciccarelli, Christian E. Ciccarelli, Alexaundria E. Domgard and Victoria L. Domgard; brother, Jerry Strodtman.

