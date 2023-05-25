Marlene Joyce (Matejka) Rutledge
April 10, 1954 - May 14, 2023
Marlene Joyce (Matejka) Rutledge, age 69, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Ashland, NE after an extended battle with cancer.
Marlene was born on April 10, 1954, in Crete, NE to Ladimore and Lottie Matejka and grew up on their family farm near Dorchester. She attended country school and graduated as valedictorian from Dorchester High. Her love of music led her to UNL where she studied music education. She then taught music in the Lincoln Public Schools where she met her husband. She enjoyed staying home when their two children were young and later used her love of decorating to work as a custom decorator. Upon retirement, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her three grandsons.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Bob Rutledge of Ashland, NE; son Andy (Erin) Rutledge of Lincoln, NE; daughter Kim (Justin) Mahrt of Gretna, NE; beloved grandsons Evan, Owen, and Jacob Mahrt; sister Sharon Matejka of Ocala, FL; and many other relatives and friends.
Private graveside service with celebration of life at a later date. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude or the Humane Society. lincolnfh.com