Marlene was born on April 10, 1954, in Crete, NE to Ladimore and Lottie Matejka and grew up on their family farm near Dorchester. She attended country school and graduated as valedictorian from Dorchester High. Her love of music led her to UNL where she studied music education. She then taught music in the Lincoln Public Schools where she met her husband. She enjoyed staying home when their two children were young and later used her love of decorating to work as a custom decorator. Upon retirement, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her three grandsons.