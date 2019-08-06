July 10, 1937 - August 3, 2019
Marlene J. Menuey, 82, passed away August 3, 2019, in Lincoln. She was born July 10, 1937, to Adam and Anna Fink in Parkston, S.D. She married Rex Menuey in August of 1959.
Marlene received a BA from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She went on to earn a Masters Degree in Special Education and a second Masters in School Administration from the University of Nebraska in Kearney. Marlene's early career included teaching positions at several Nebraska schools.
Marlene's long career in public education culminated in her appointment as the Special Education Director for ESU 8 in Neligh. During her tenure there Marlene was responsible for developing programs and interventions for children with disabilities in a seven county area in Northeast Nebraska.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle, grandchildren Toni, Kingsley (Michele), and Jose, and three great grandchildren, and by her brother Milton (Maxine) Fink, nieces, nephews and good friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rex, and sisters Margaret (Don) Beehler, Martha (Oscar) Will, and Helen (Robert) Herrboldt.
Celebration of Marlene's Life will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30am at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 70th & Old Cheney Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sheridan Lutheran Church or Cedars Home for Children. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
