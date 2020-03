Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Marlene (George) Albert, was born on September 10, 1934, in Lincoln and passed away March 1, 2020, in Lincoln. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love, 4040 A St, Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com