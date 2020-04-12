April 9, 2020
Marlene G. Corder, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the afternoon of April 9, 2020 at the age of 87.
Marlene is survived by her beloved husband, Richard A Corder, Jr; sons, Dick Corder, Douglas Corder; daughter, Vickie Klundt, grandchildren, Alex Klundt, Jennifer (Karr) Lee and husband Shane Lee; brother, Myrle Wieland; cherished great-grandchildren, Bryson Green, Angel and Chance Lee, as well as her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by close family friends Kathy Kimbley and Staci Cloyd.
Marlene was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillie Wieland; brothers, George and Bill, as well as her sisters Viola and Phyllis.
A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to come together.Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com
