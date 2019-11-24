Marlene G. Clyne

April 22, 1933 – November 20, 2019
Marlene Clyne, age 86, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in New Ulm, Minnesota to Eugene and Elona Bushard. She married Donald Clyne Sr. and later moved to White Bear lake, Minnesota. She also lived in Phoenix, Arizona, moving to Nebraska in 1997. She lived at The Lexington for the past nine years where she dearly loved the staff and residents there as they became her family.
Marlene is survived by her sons, Donald Clyne Jr. of Grand Island, NE; Greg (Robin) Clyne of Flagstaff, AZ; Brad (Sherry) Clyne of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Sue Clyne of Lincoln, NE; special family friend, Pam Einspahr (lovingly calling her Mother Goose); sister, Bee Stahn; brother, Bud (Kim) Bushard; sister-in-law, Marie Bushard; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Audrey Ann; brothers, Gene, Howard and Dennis Bushard and her sister, Mary Benson.
Graveside Services will be held at a later date.
A special Thank You to the wonderful care and journey from the staff of Horisun Hospice, especially Robin Davenport. You all are the best. Thank you also for the love and compassion from the staff of The Lexington.
Mom, we hear your trumpets daily; fly high. We miss you every day. In our hearts forever.