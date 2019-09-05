Marlene Faye McClellan

July 14, 1935 - September 2, 2019
Marlene Faye Schafer was born on July 14, 1935 to Howard and Alma (Helgenberger) Schafer on their farm near Scribner. She was called into her Christian Faith by the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on August 5, 1935. She was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. She graduated from Scribner High School and the Lincoln School of Commerce. She then moved to Lincoln, where she met the love of her life, Robert McClellan. They were married on May 24, 1959 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. They had three children: Dwayne Robert, Michael John and Gary Wayne McClellan.
Robert and Marlene lived in Lincoln after they were married. They then moved a number of times as Robert was in the United States Air Force. After leaving Lincoln, they lived in Morocco; Salina, Kansas; Grand Forks, North Dakota; just outside Washington, D.C. and Riverside, California. In January 1975 they returned to Lincoln, where they remained until her death.
Marlene was a faithful wife and mother, who gladly accepted the challenges of being an Air Force wife, and worked hard to raise her family. She loved to bake, and was well known for her massive batches of various kinds of cinnamon rolls, as well as her rolls and buns. Most of all, she loved her time at church, gladly hearing and learning the Word of God, and helping out in many ways large and small.
Marlene passed from this life after a short illness early in the morning on September 2, 2019.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Robert of Lincoln; her three sons, Dwayne (and wife Shelley) of Great Falls, Montana; Michael (and wife Rhonda) of Lincoln; and Gary of Shattuck, Oklahoma, her three grandsons, Joseph, Aaron and Jacob, and two granddaughters, Valerie and Brittany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Alma Schafer, and her brother Kenneth Schafer.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, in Lincoln. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in care of the Robert Heins window fund. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com
