Marlene Cora Pearson

September 19, 1934 - December 26, 2020

Marlene Pearson, 86, of Ceresco, NE passed away on Saturday December 26, in Wahoo. Marlene was born on September 19, 1934 in Fremont to Roy & Emma (Rine) Ballheim. Marlene grew up in Lincoln, NE and was selected to attend Teachers College High School. After graduation she worked as a long distance telephone operator at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph. She was an avid Roller Skater and lived to attend dances at local pavilions in the surrounding area.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; brother Bill Ballheim and great grandson Zachary Taylor. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Gherini (Tom) of San Mateo, CA; son John Pearson (Debbie) of Lincoln, NE; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be at 2 pm Thursday December 31, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln with Pastor Scott Larson officiating. The family invites friends and relatives to attend. To watch the service virtually, please visit www.lincolnfh.com, or join the zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8780165113 Memorials may be sent to “The friends of the Ceresco Library” PO Box 158 Ceresco, NE.