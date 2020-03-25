September 20, 1933 - March 22, 2020

Marlene A. Hancock, 86, of Lincoln passed away March 22, 2020. Long time resident of Scottsbluff, NE. Born September 20, 1933 in Hildreth, NE to Rollin and Selma (Christianson) Freeman.

Family members include her daughters Christine (Michael) Dempsey; sons David (Teri) and Bob (Diane) Hancock; grandchildren Liam and Cael Dempsey. Preceded in death by her husband James, brother Duane and parents.

Private family service. Memorial service to be planned later in the year. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 101 East 20th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons

