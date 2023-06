Marlee A. Schell

June 18, 2023

Marlee A. (Kahle/Jurgens) Schell, 81, of Lincoln, NE passed away on June 18, 2023.

Her career was spent working in education. She worked at Arnold Heights Elementary, Goodrich Jr. High, Lincoln High School and University of Nebraska.

Memorial Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials are in the care of the family for future designation.

For a full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com