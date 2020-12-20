Marlan “Andy” L. Anderson, age 86, of Lincoln passed away due to a recent condition. He was born in Newman Grove, NE, to Roy and Martha Anderson. After graduating from Newman Grove High School (where he played quarterback in football and went to state in basketball), he joined the United State Air Force as a Warren Officer on a C-130 during the Korean War.

He met Joan Christiansen in October of '55 and married in May of '56 at Grace Lutheran Church. They had 3 kids – Doug, Lori, and Tracy. Andy loved the outdoors. Hunting birds with his Labradors and fishing for crappie and blue gills. He also was a huge Husker Fan – followed and attended many different Husker sport teams over the years. Loved getting a call from Doug after each football game to discuss all the plays and calls! Andy was always making new friends and always available to help when asked. Whenever he went for walks in his neighborhood, he carried a bag to collect the trash laying around. He would make sure the lawn around Grace was clear of all trash and dog messes.He loved his family very much.