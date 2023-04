Marla Kay Bohlman

August 5, 1941 - April 13, 2023

Marla Kay Bohlman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 comfortably at her daughter's home. Marla was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Lewis and Lena Edwards on August 5, 1941.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Ron Edwards, and son Frank Bohlman. She is survived by her daughter Ann (Matt) Brandt; grandchildren John and Lewis (Courtney) Bohlman Kyle-Lynn (Dillon) Neujahr, Rinne Wickett, Sydney Brandt, Casey Brandt, (Cody Phillips), Amy (Dylon) Stithem; great-grandchildren, Jack and Frank Bohlman, Finch Neujahr, Jaden and Stella Sheridan, Aiden Agena, Mollie Brandt; beloved dog, Rosie.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Family and friends will be meeting at Gate 2 prior to the service. lincolnfh.com