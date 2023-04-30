April 27, 2023
Marla Jean (Gerheardt) Meyer received her wings and went to be with the angels on April 27, 2023. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Camden Cemetery—Seward County. Please visit www.kunclfh.com
