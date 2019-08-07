February 22, 1955 - July 20, 2019
Mark William Jensen of Lincoln, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019. He worked many years as a Racing Official, briefly as a 911 Operator and he played an integral role at Spikes Beach Bar and Grille. Mark described himself as someone who marched to the beat of his own drummer, one who did not follow the beaten path. Easy going, trustworthy, trusting and kind, he maintained many long time friendships and touched the lives of countless people he called friends.
He loved nature, especially fishing, and spent as much time as he could enjoying the outdoors. Extremely creative, he enjoyed music and art of all kinds. An avid sports fan, Mark could recite statistics about athletes of all types and eras, including racehorses. He had a quick and clever wit, loved to smile, laugh and make others do the same. He will be enormously missed, especially by his favorite sister during Fantasy Football season.
Mark is survived by his parents Roy and Margaret; aunt, Ruth; brother, Brent (Anne); sister, Mary (Andy); cousins, Doug, Ken, Larry, Jim, Bob, Sandy, Candy, Mark, Curtis and countless friends.
The family invites friends to join them for a Time of Remembrance from 2-8 p.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Roper & Sons, 4300 “O” Street. Family will be present from 2-5 p.m. Additionally, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday morning August 11, 2019 from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. at Spikes Beach Bar and Grille, 2300 Judson Street. Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, 2200 N 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68503, outdoornebraska.gov/support or American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com
