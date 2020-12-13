Mark Werth beloved son, brother, uncle, Professor, and a dear sweet friend was born in Alpena Michigan on September 11, 1958. He passed away in the comfort of his home, in Lincoln Nebraska on December 5, 2020 with his friend of many years, Cindy Lindner by his side. Mark was 62 years old. His father Ferris Werth passed away in February of 2009. His mother Janet Kramer lives in Alpena with Mark's stepfather Norman Kramer. His sister Molly Bruski her husband Tim, son Keith Werth and wife Christy also reside in Alpena. He has three brothers, Alan Kramer and his wife Donna from Stockbridge, GA; Matt and Sharon Kramer of Bentley, MI and Cole Griffin from Alpena, MI. Mark left this world leaving behind several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, friends, colleagues, and students who were very important to him.

Mark attended Alpena Community College and graduated with an associate degree in Chemistry. He went on to Michigan State, where he received a Master's in Chemistry. Mark completed his education by PhD in Inorganic Biochemistry from Iowa State University. He was a brilliant professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. He began his career, inspiring young minds at Wesleyan in August of 1993. He was a born teacher and true leader, who deeply cared about providing the highest quality education to each and everyone of his students. He mentored an array of research students aspiring to become Medical Doctors. He also served as Department Chair for several years and was truly devoted to his students and profession.Mark earned his privet piolets license in 1999 and purchased Flight Design CTLS in 2009. Flying his plane brought him a sense of deep joy and peace.