September 7, 1950 - November 26, 2019

Mark Steven Brennauer, 69, of Lincoln, passed away November 26, 2019. Born September 7, 1950 in Omaha, NE to Martin and Alice (Veach) Brennauer. U. S. Army Veteran. Ret. Electric Technician for Department of Corrections for 21 1/2 years.

Family members include his wife Cindy; children Alice (John) Courselle, Harbor City, CA, Nicole (John) Grubb, Edgewood, MD, and Linsey (Irving) Leon, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Isaac, Shawn, and Katie Courselle, Makenna, Liam, and Stella Grubb, Alex, Jaxson, and Grayson Leon; brother Bernie Brennauer, Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister Shirley Brennauer.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (12-3-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.