January 5, 1961 - July 2, 2020

Mark Oehlerking age 59, of Greenwood, NE, died at his home, and is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law along with nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, along with aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by parents and grandparents.

Private Graveside Serves at Elmwood Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences at fusselmanallenharvey.com

