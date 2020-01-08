Feb 20, 1930 - January 5, 2020

Mark M. Pritchard, 89, of Spalding, NE, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mark was born Feb 20, 1930, to John and Mary (Rutledge) Pritchard. He attended a country school, District 39, then Spalding Academy, from which he graduated in 1947. He never missed a high school reunion and was awarded the school's distinguished alumnus award in 2018. He was a third-generation farmer, and he loved operating the family farm, taking care of animals, the county fair, and attending farm sales which he said was his only hobby. He married JoAnn Schmidt on Aug 4, 1955 and they had six children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Mary, and his son David. Survived by JoAnn, his wife of 64 years; son Don Pritchard and wife Debra of Spalding; daughter-in-law Annette Pritchard of Laurel; daughters Denise Spelic and husband Bill of Spalding, Dorothy Endacott and husband Kent of Lincoln, Diane Pritchard and Joseph Prinzi of Philadelphia; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gerard Pritchard (Kathy) of Bellevue and Harry Pritchard (Shirley) of Lebanon, Ohio; sister, Margaret Ann McCoy (Bernie) of Omaha; and brother-in-law, Ray Vlasin of East Lansing, Michigan as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Spalding Academy.

Service information St. Michael's Catholic Church - Spalding

150 E Marguerite St

Spalding, NE 68665 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Mark's Mass of Christian Burial begins.