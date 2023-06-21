Mark Edward Vaske

October 18, 1954 – June 16, 2023

Mark Edward Vaske of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away aged 68 years on Friday, June 16th, 2023. He passed surrounded by family and loved ones after a brief illness.

He was born on October 18th, 1954, in Denison, Iowa. He was the 6th born child of his parents, Emil Joseph Vaske and Lorraine Marie Vaske (Augustine).

Mark worked for the State of Nebraska for 42 years, serving 40 of those years at the Lincoln Regional Center, working directly with his “kids” and as a Training Specialist. Mark had a way with words, and those who knew him well often remark that they wish they could have been a fly on the wall during those training sessions. Decades of employees benefited from his vast wisdom, experience, and sense of humor. Mark also worked with the American Heart Association during that time as a CPR trainer. Upon his retirement in 2014, Mark was bestowed the prestigious honorary rank of Admiral of The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska by Governor Dave Heineman.

He had a fascination with space his entire life, starting from a young age, and always had his eyes on the Final Frontier. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals, the Atlanta Braves, the Kansas City Chiefs, and everything involving the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He loved going to Garage and Estate Sales, visiting with his friends, decorating his home and hosting his family for the holidays, and spending time with his sons. Mark's house was a Christmas house, and his joy for the holidays will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his two sons, James Vaske (Vanessa O'Neel) and Ian Vaske (Jacinda Clarke-Vaske), his siblings Dick (Cheryl), John, Doug (Louise), Carl, Steve, and Mary (Scott), and best friend Thomas Schmitz. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Lorraine, and his siblings Lyle, Keith, and Karen.

A Viewing is planned from 4-7pm on Friday, June 23rd at Butherus-Maser, & Love Funeral Home at 4040 A Street, immediately followed by a Rosary service. The funeral mass is planned for 10 am on Saturday, June 24th at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ at 3500 Sheridan Blvd, and he will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in remembrance of Mark benefiting The People's City Mission of Lincoln.

Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com