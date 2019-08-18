August 11, 2019
Mark D. McGuire, age 73, died peacefully at home in Lincoln on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from complications of Lewy body dementia. Raised in Fargo, ND. Mark graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1964 and the University of North Dakota in 1968. After serving in the United States Army in Vietnam, Mark graduated from law school at the University of Nebraska in 1973 and had a successful career as a labor, education, and environmental attorney that spanned more than 30 years.
Mark is survived by his wife, Jane; a daughter, Anne (Ray) Yau; two stepchildren, Julia and James Lisec (Kirstie Lewis); a grandson, Jameson; and two sisters, Merry Einstein and Martha (Ken) McCall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abner and Thelma McGuire.
The family will be holding a private service to honor Mark's memory; any donations may be made directly to the American Brain Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
