Mark D. Hendricks

June 25, 1960 - March 2, 2020
Mark Dwaine Hendricks of Conifer, Colorado, was born June 25, 1960, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the firstborn of Monte D. and Patricia A. Hendricks. He grew up attending First Christian Church where he was baptized by Pastor Francis Bruce; and belonging to 4-H Clubs and Boy Scouts where he earned his God and Country Award. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1978, and went on to the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1982.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Julie Ann Jordan on October 26, 1984, at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Two sons were born to them, Mitchell Donovan, and Hunter Sheldon. They lived in Lincoln where Mark worked at the Lancaster County Extension Office, and later at the University of Nebraska in Extension Communications, until March of 2016 when he accepted his current position as Information Technology, Senior Professional, Office of the Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Colorado Denver.
He and Julie moved to Denver and soon bought a house in the mountains near Conifer. They were enjoying life among their favorite things – wildlife and the mountains. Mark died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home in Conifer.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his sons Hunter of Lincoln, and Mitchell of Conifer; his mother, Patricia (Pat) Smith and step-father, Allan Smith, of Lincoln; his father and step-mother, Monte D. and Bonnie Hendricks, of Enid, Oklahoma; brother, Allen (Natasha) Hendricks, Alexander, and Nicholas of Wisconsin; sister Susan Dinsdale (Randy) and Matt of Lincoln; Julie's sister Karey (Tommy) Vachal, Jacob, Madison and Dylan of Texas; his friends who shared in his passion for music and the arts, his view of the world, and his deep love of nature; and God's other creatures including Mina, Paco, and Luna, his daily furry companions.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00 am, at First Plymouth Church, Lincoln, Nebraska, with Dr. Jim Keck officiating. The family will greet friends in the chapel at the church one hour before the service. Contributions toward a memorial may be made to the family for later designation.