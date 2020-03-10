Mark D. Hendricks

June 25, 1960 - March 2, 2020

Mark Dwaine Hendricks of Conifer, Colorado, was born June 25, 1960, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the firstborn of Monte D. and Patricia A. Hendricks. He grew up attending First Christian Church where he was baptized by Pastor Francis Bruce; and belonging to 4-H Clubs and Boy Scouts where he earned his God and Country Award. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1978, and went on to the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1982.

He married Julie Ann Jordan on October 26, 1984, at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Two sons were born to them, Mitchell Donovan, and Hunter Sheldon. They lived in Lincoln where Mark worked at the Lancaster County Extension Office, and later at the University of Nebraska in Extension Communications, until March of 2016 when he accepted his current position as Information Technology, Senior Professional, Office of the Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Colorado Denver.

He and Julie moved to Denver and soon bought a house in the mountains near Conifer. They were enjoying life among their favorite things – wildlife and the mountains. Mark died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home in Conifer.