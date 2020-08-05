× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 14, 1956 - August 1, 2020

Mark Allen Dean, 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on August 1, 2020 after a long and difficult battle with cancer. Mark was born in Lincoln on February 14th, Valentine's Day, of 1956 to Guy and Joann (Meyer) Dean. He attended Lincoln High School and later joined his father in the family car sales business. He married Debra (Harris) Dean in 1983 and had one daughter, Marcie, in 1987.

Mark enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching Walker, Texas Ranger every morning. He was good at selling cars, telling bad jokes and wild stories, and showing no mercy to a good chocolate cake. Mark was an animal lover, especially his own dog, Chica.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Dean; daughter, Marcie Castillo (Daniel); baby granddaughters, Gina and Vanessa Castillo; brother, Tom Dean (Kathy); sister, Susie Dean; nephews, Marshall Dean, Adam Sobotka, Clayton Harris, Matt Sobotka and nieces Jill Brueggemann, Jodie Woosley, Lisa Vuong, Kallen Harris and Kate Dean. He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Joann Dean.

A graveside service will be held 10 am Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Please meet at gate 2. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.

