September 5, 1956 - October 13, 2019
Mark Alan Tonjes passed away Sunday, October 13th in Lincoln. Mark was born September 5th, 1956 to Eugene and Mary Ann Tonjes of Hooper, Nebraska. He spent his childhood in Hooper and graduated from Logan View High School. After graduating from Southeast Community College in Milford, Mark worked for the State of Nebraska at the Department of Transportation and the Office of the Capitol Commission, where he served as the State Capitol Manager for 22 years.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kendall of Lincoln; daughter Megan (Chris) Bettell and granddaughter Aurora of Redmond, Washington; son Matthew of Lincoln; sisters Jane (Joe) Camenzind of Wichita, Kansas and Susie (Steve) Hultgren of Fremont; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.