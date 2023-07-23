Mark A. Olson
Mark A. Olson, 58, of Lincoln passed away on July 12, 2023.
Services are Pending Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
