Marjory R. Clements

July 23,1925 - December 27, 2019

Marjory Ruth (Horstman) Clements, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 27th, 2019 in Lincoln Nebraska after a brief illness. She was born July 23, 1925 in Casper Wyoming to Alfred and Ruth E. (North) Horstman. A graduate of Natrona County High School, Casper, WY, she was graduated June 1948 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a master's degree in piano performance. Marge married Dwight L. Clements on June 8, 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska and they resided in Elmwood NE until moving to Lincoln in 2013.

Marge was the organist and choir director at St Paul United Methodist Church, Elmwood for many years. She taught many piano and organ students for over 40 years. Member of SAI music sorority and Lincoln chapter, American Guild of Organists. Marge and Dwight enjoyed time with family, traveling, and they spent many winters in Sun City Arizona. Marge continued to play piano and organ for events and was the pianist for the weekly chapel service at Grand Lodge retirement apartments in Lincoln, NE.

Marge accepted saving faith in Jesus Christ in 1972 and was an avid Bible reader. She was a devoted prayer intercessor, praying for family members and friends daily.