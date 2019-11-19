Marjorie Wiles Uffelman Musselman
January 19, 1913 - November 15, 2019
January 19,1913 A RED LETTER DAY. Marjorie was born to Bernice Maude (Goodale) and Thomas Arthur Wiles on a farm 4 miles west of Weeping Water, Nebraska. She attended Laurel Hill Elementary School and graduated from Weeping Water High School.
She married Oscar Paul Uffelman in 1933. In 1939, they moved to Syracuse, Nebraska. In 1949, they moved back to Weeping Water. Two children were born to the union during that period. In 1954, the family moved to Lincoln. Marjorie was a care giver to her parents, and mother-in-law, a 4-H leader, boys club sponsor, she worked at Miller and Paine, was Member of Eastern Star, taught Sunday School at Trinity Methodist and was active in church circles and Triniteers. She enjoyed fishing and even received a Master Angler's Award for her 8 lb. 12 oz. walleye. Oscar passed away after 59 1/2 years of marriage.
In 1993, Marjorie married long time friend and Sunday School Teacher, Victor Musselman. They moved to Eastmont Towers where Marjorie and Vic lived until his passing in 2007. Marjorie continued to live at Eastmont.
Marjorie would have been 107 on January 19, 2020. She was a woman of strong constitution. She was loved dearly by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
She is survived by 2 children, Valerie (Richard) Blake of Naponee, NE and Jean (La Vonne) Uffelman of Lincoln. Five Grandchildren, Greg (Ruth) Luedtke, Lincoln, Randy (Pam) Luedtke Lincoln, Scott (Sharill) Luedtke, Martell, Amber (Josh) Gilliespie of York, and Ashley (Marek) Kozikowski of Conroe, Texas. 13 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and 2 Step Great Grandchildren. Vic's family included John (Barbara) Musselman, Omaha, Robert (deceased) Maxine Musselman, Omaha, Sarah (Kent) Lovelace, Lincoln, Jane (Gus) Hustad, Lincoln, Anne (Roger) Schneeweiss, Laconia, NH. 17 step grandchildren, and 43 great step grandchildren. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins also survive her.
Preceded in death by her husbands, her brothers and sisters, Donald, Kenneth, Lowell, Paul Wiles, Eudora (Judy) Trine, and Aileen Sanders.
We would like to thank all the care givers from Lifebrook at Eastmont for their care of Marjorie of the last 5 years. We would also like to thank the personal care givers for Marjorie, They include Anne Walch, Cheryl Miller, Chris Sessler, Sharon Klimes, and Jackie Fleming. They were wonderful companions for over 5 years for her.
Family visitation will be from 6-8 PM Wednesday, November 20 with the service burial at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home Thursday November 21 at 10 AM. Memorials to Weeping Water Historical Society and Museum c/o William Cover, 805 South Randolph, Weeping Water, NE 68463 or The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St. #501, Lincoln, NE 68508.