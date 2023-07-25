Marjorie Ruth (Samson) Schroeder

Marjorie Ruth (Samson) Schroeder, 99, died on July 19, 2023, at The Monarch in Lincoln, NE. She lived independently at Eastmont Towers before entering hospice in June.

Marjorie was born in 1923 to Charles and Ruth Samson in York, NE, and grew up on the family farm with siblings Al, Lyle and Mary Ellen. She graduated from nursing school at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln in February 1945 and trained as an Army nurse at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver. When WWII ended in September 1945, she was relieved from active duty. She spent 1946 at the Indian Service Hospital in Skagway, AK, then worked at hospitals in Colorado Springs and York before being commissioned to the Army Nurse Corps in 1948. Marjorie met Hal Schroeder when he was a patient at the Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, and she was his nurse. They married in Munich on July 21, 1950, and had six daughters and a son.

Marjorie's long life was an unexpected blessing, given that her mother died at 47 and her maternal grandmother died at 36. She will be remembered for her dedication to family, deep Catholic faith, love of reading biographies and witty sense of humor.

She is survived by daughters Ann (Nick) Cusick, Lincoln, NE; Ellen (Tom) Komadina, Reno, NV; Karen Schroeder, Phoenix, AZ; Susan Gauthier, Minneapolis, MN; Mary (Jim) Hoppe, Lincoln, NE; Valerie (Kevin) O'Hanlon, Lincoln, NE; and son John (Patti Calvo) Schroeder, Long Beach, CA. Other survivors include Lee Schroeder (Karen) Wagner, Salem, OR; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marjorie lost her husband, Hal Schroeder, in 1996. Also preceding her in death were brothers Al Samson and Lyle Samson, sister Mary Ellen Nordland, granddaughters Courtney Cusick and Ann Komadina, and many cherished friends.

Visitation will be 9-10 am on July 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th St. in Lincoln, followed by Rosary at 10 am, Nurses Honor Guard - Lantern Presentation and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, followed by a luncheon. Memorials to Catholic Social Services, Eastmont Foundation or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

As a courtesy to the family, we will be live streaming the Mass at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream.

Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.