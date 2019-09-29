{{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 2019

Marjorie Rockenbach, 97, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4 until 8 PM at Lincoln Memorial. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be made at lincolnfh.com

Events

Oct 1
Visitation
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Oct 2
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
12:30PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
