September 26, 2019
Marjorie Rockenbach, 97, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4 until 8 PM at Lincoln Memorial. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be made at lincolnfh.com
