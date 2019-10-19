{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie Renee Kehm-Swift
Loecker, Christopher

October 18, 1960 - October 14, 2019

Marjorie Swift 58 of Lincoln, died October 14, 2019 after a tough battle of breast cancer. Born October 18, 1960 to Howard and Marjorie Kehm of Lincoln. Employee of Ameritis and Valentino's.

Two children, Shaun Swift and Ashley Bearce both of Lincoln. Fur baby Lucious. Four grandchildren and one grandpuppy.

Celebration of life: 10 am Monday October 21, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln

