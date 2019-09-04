Marjorie (Remington) Brady

May 10, 1924 - August 31, 2019
Marge Brady passed away on August 31, 2019. She was born May 10, 1924 to Calvin and Agnes Remington in Lincoln. She was the smallest premature baby to survive at that time at 2 pounds and 11 ounces, brought home in a shoe box. Marge worked at the Lincoln Air Force Base for three years as a receptionist/secretary in the Identification Bureau, similar to FBI work.
Marge married Richard Brady on September 1, 1944, living in Lincoln throughout their marriage. They owned Brady Heating and Air Conditioning from 1962 to 1989 when they both retired. Marge loved traveling the US in their motor home. Marge and Dick took pride in the fact that they has been through every town and on every road in Nebraska. She also loved reading and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, infant brother Kenneth, sisters Gene Turnbull and Nancy Connealy and daughter-in-law, Velda Brady. Survivors include her brother Richard Remington, children Karen (Brady) McLaughlin and husband Larry; Michael Brady; Kathy (Brady) Kister and husband Jack; Tim Brady and wife Barb; Ken Brady and wife Kim and Bruce Brady and wife Camille, as well as 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at lincolnfh.com
