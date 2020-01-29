Marjorie Millicent Olney
Marjorie Millicent Olney

Marjorie Millicent Olney

November 7, 1929 - January 22, 2020

Marjorie Millicent Olney, 90, of Lincoln, passed away January 22, 2020. Marge was born November 7, 1929 in Lincoln to Dr. Harvey B. and Inez (Slatt) Stapleton of Hickman, Nebraska. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a teacher before raising four boys with her husband of fifty years, Dr. Richard C. Olney. Marge was a talented painter, energetic golf and bridge player, and enthusiastic supporter of Husker sports. She was an active member of the P.E.O. DX Chapter, Alpha Xi Delta sorority, and the Medical Auxiliary, and attended Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Survived by her sons Dr. Richard F. (Dr. Ann Haskins) Olney, Omaha, Douglas C. (Gail) Olney, Granbury, TX, and John S. Olney, Lincoln; grandchildren Gwendolyn Olney (Scott Peters), Jocelyn Olney (Ross) Harrison, Jude David Olney (Rachel Salyers), Richard C. Olney II, and Neil Olney; sister Marian Tremain, Reno, NV. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Dr. Richard C. Olney and son Robert B. Olney.

The family invites friends and loved ones to a visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday (1-31-20), and a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday (2-1-20), both at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Private family interment. Memorials may be given to the Special Olympics Nebraska or the P.E.O. Foundation. Condolences may be posted online at Roperandsons.com.

