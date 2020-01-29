November 7, 1929 - January 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Millicent Olney, 90, of Lincoln, passed away January 22, 2020. Marge was born November 7, 1929 in Lincoln to Dr. Harvey B. and Inez (Slatt) Stapleton of Hickman, Nebraska. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a teacher before raising four boys with her husband of fifty years, Dr. Richard C. Olney. Marge was a talented painter, energetic golf and bridge player, and enthusiastic supporter of Husker sports. She was an active member of the P.E.O. DX Chapter, Alpha Xi Delta sorority, and the Medical Auxiliary, and attended Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Survived by her sons Dr. Richard F. (Dr. Ann Haskins) Olney, Omaha, Douglas C. (Gail) Olney, Granbury, TX, and John S. Olney, Lincoln; grandchildren Gwendolyn Olney (Scott Peters), Jocelyn Olney (Ross) Harrison, Jude David Olney (Rachel Salyers), Richard C. Olney II, and Neil Olney; sister Marian Tremain, Reno, NV. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Dr. Richard C. Olney and son Robert B. Olney.

The family invites friends and loved ones to a visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday (1-31-20), and a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday (2-1-20), both at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Private family interment. Memorials may be given to the Special Olympics Nebraska or the P.E.O. Foundation. Condolences may be posted online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Marjorie Olney, please visit Tribute Store.