September 23, 1938 - October 4, 2019
Marjorie “Mickie” Rae Ames, 81, of Lincoln, passed away October 4, 2019. Born on September 23, 1938 in Courtland, KS., to Hugh C. and Berniece E. (Jackson) McMullen.
She is survived by her children, Lynne (Bob) Jackowiak, of Omaha, Mike Price, of Lincoln, Jeff (Vicki Nightingale) Price, of Lincoln, step children, Angela (Randal) Henes, of Madison, WI., Matthew Ames, of Alvarado, TX., brother, Stephen McMullen, of San Diego, CA., seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, niece and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Husband Phillip and parents.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Home. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com
