Marjorie “Maxine” Banks

April 7, 2023

Marjorie “Maxine” Banks always remained steadfast in her faith, contributed where she could, strived to be kind, valued education, did her best, and taught her daughters to do the same. She loved her family, friends, church, and country. She was born and raised in the Anselmo, NE area and taught in several one room schools upon completing teacher certification requirements from Kearney State College.

She married Robert Russell Lehmanowsky and together they had four daughters; Linda Jean, Marjorie Ann, Mary Beth, and Jana Sue. They later divorced. In addition to raising “the girls” Maxine was the manager of the S&H Green Stamp store in Kearney, Nebraska. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, cake decorator, pianist, gardener and friend.

Later in life, Maxine married James W. Banks and they eventually moved to Lincoln where they enjoyed retirement. Maxine was active in Capital City Christian Church and enjoyed the church community and activities. She prepared devotions for her group and continued to drive “old people” to the church potluck dinners well into her 90s. She volunteered at the Ambassador and the City Mission.

She is survived by her daughters and their families. Linda Graham, Marge Buettner (Don) , Mary Beth Lehmanowsky (Dennis Bakewell), Jana Sue Wurm (Dan). Eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

It was her desire to have a private graveside service with family. In her honor and memory, you can pay it forward and keep in mind her prayer of many years--make us ever mindful of the needs of others.