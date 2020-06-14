× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 23, 1943 - May 30, 2020

Marjorie (Marj) Johnson, 76 of Delano, MN and Lincoln, NE passed away May 30th in Waconia, MN. Born December 23, 1943 in Beatrice, NE to Ufke and Minnie Johnson, Marj was the youngest of three children.

She is survived by daughters Jennifer (Gary) Lane of Carver, MN and Melissa Borman of Minneapolis, MN, nieces Chris Adamek of Lincoln, NE, Angie Kitchen of Ceresco, NE, Catherine Kaczmar of Farmington, MI, and Merrily Seranian of Royal Oak, MI, nephew Michael Cutsor of Lincoln, NE, and grandchildren Zachary and Jocelyn Lane of Carver, MN. Marj was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High school and a licensed beautician. She loved being a mom and an Air Force wife, painting and making ceramics, swimming in the ocean, dining out, sewing, Husker football, gardening, music, animals, jewelry, her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a tenacious, resilient, stubborn, and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

A memorial service will be held in Lincoln and Honolulu, HI at a later date. Memorials can sent to www.BountifulBasketFoodShelf.org. Thank you to everyone that helped us care for our Mom. You gave us strength and helped to make her time here more loving and enjoyable. https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/tribute/details/30359/Marjorie-Johnson//obituary.html#tribute-start.

To send flowers to the family of Marjorie Johnson , please visit Tribute Store.