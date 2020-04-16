Marjorie M. Urban
Marjorie M. Urban, 82, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Fri. (4/17/2020) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE. Rosary (Family Only), Thurs. (4/16/2020) 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Plasi, NE. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Mass and Rosary will only be available for the immediate family. Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

