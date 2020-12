Marjorie L. Postma 91 of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 7, 2020. Survivors include Son Steven Postma of Gretna, NE, daughters Barbara Driewer of Bradshaw, NE and Sheila Unzicker of Omaha, NE. 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Gianna Women's Homes.