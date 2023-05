Marjorie L. (Payne) Gaines, 84, of Lincoln, passed away November 14, 2022. Born May 12, 1938 in Lincoln to Harry & Hazel (Koontz) Payne.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street). Condolences may be left online at www.BMLFH.com