Marjorie June Frahm
March 4, 1930 - June 6, 2023
Marjorie June Frahm, age 93 of Lincoln, died Tuesday June 6, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born March 4, 1930 in Norfolk to Elmer and Eleanor (Gamble) Wieland.
She is survived by children Steven (Sandy) Frahm, Sandy (Curt) Blum, Kathy (Chuck) Malm, Karen (Marty) Wilhelm, Steven Johnson, Scott (Kim) Johnson; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; twin sister Jane.
Visitation 5-8 pm Tuesday at funeral home. Funeral 11 am Wednesday at Indian Hills Community Church, 84th and A Streets. Interment Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to Lincoln Ostomy Association or Alzheimer's Association - Nebraska Chapter.