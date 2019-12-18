Marjorie “Jo” Shepard

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Survived by her two children: daughter, Linda Shepard of Omaha, NE and son, Timothy (Cheri) Shepard of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Alisha (Mike) Soucie of Lincoln, NE and Cory (Whitney) Shepard of Phoenix, AZ; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Soucie and Hayden and Hudson Shepard. Preceded in death by husband, Harold and daughter-in-law, Kathryn "Ann" Gillaspie.