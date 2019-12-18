Marjorie “Jo” Shepard
View Comments

Marjorie “Jo” Shepard

{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie “Jo” Shepard

Marjorie “Jo” Shepard

March 7, 1931 – December 14, 2019

Marjorie "Jo", from Lincoln, NE, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Survived by her two children: daughter, Linda Shepard of Omaha, NE and son, Timothy (Cheri) Shepard of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Alisha (Mike) Soucie of Lincoln, NE and Cory (Whitney) Shepard of Phoenix, AZ; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Soucie and Hayden and Hudson Shepard. Preceded in death by husband, Harold and daughter-in-law, Kathryn "Ann" Gillaspie.

At her request, no formal services. A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News