Marjorie “Jo” Shepard
March 7, 1931 – December 14, 2019
Marjorie "Jo", from Lincoln, NE, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Survived by her two children: daughter, Linda Shepard of Omaha, NE and son, Timothy (Cheri) Shepard of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Alisha (Mike) Soucie of Lincoln, NE and Cory (Whitney) Shepard of Phoenix, AZ; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Soucie and Hayden and Hudson Shepard. Preceded in death by husband, Harold and daughter-in-law, Kathryn "Ann" Gillaspie.
At her request, no formal services. A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date. Condolences: lincolnfh.com