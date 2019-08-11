May 4, 1931 - August 8, 2019
Marjorie Jean Zimmerman, 88, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1931 to George and Emma (Luenther) Zimmerman in Appleton, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Sue Anderson; Thomas Alan Devoogd, Steven Ray Devoogd; grandchildren, Michele Weaver, Danielle Devoogd; great-grandchildren, Ally Porter Devoogd, Brynnleigh Weaver, Kaden Weaver. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma Zimmerman; sister, Joyce; grandson, Waylon Devoogd.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S 14th Street. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1024 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE 69301 or Regional West Hospice, 4021 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at lincolnccfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Marjorie Zimmerman, please visit Tribute Store.